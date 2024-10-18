Keysight Introduces Advanced Battery Testing Solution: Stock to Gain?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently launched PathWave Advanced Power Application Suite to expedite the testing and designing of advanced battery system. The leading-edge software platform marks a significant advancement in battery testing technology that will empower engineers to obtain greater precision, repeatability and propel further innovation.



The traditional procedure of battery testing and emulation requires multiple tools and software, creating a disjointed workflow. KEYS PathWave Advanced Power Application Suite integrates PathWave’s IV Curve Measurement software, Advanced Power Control and Analysis, and Advanced Battery Test and Emulation into a single comprehensive platform. This ensures consistency in workflow, enabling engineers to gain accurate insights and achieve consistent, repeatable results.



This solution also facilitates smooth data transfer between different testing and analysis stages, eliminating the need for switching applications. Additionally, it offers flexible licensing based on the number of connected instruments. The solution’s support for multiple simultaneous channel outputs reduces complexities in operation and enhances productivity.



Working with a wide variety of batteries and creating custom testing models for each is a significant challenge for engineers. These complications are aggravated by difficulties with data synchronization and time-consuming work procedures. Keysight’s latest PathWave Advanced Power Application Suite allows engineers to overcome these issues by simplifying the power-system testing and emulation process.

Will This Product Launch Drive KEYS’ Share Performance?

The growing proliferation of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems is driving demand for battery-powered devices. Governments worldwide are encouraging the adoption of EVs and shift toward electrification and green energy. This global trend can drive demand for KEYS’ latest battery testing product and position the company as a key enabler for battery manufacturers worldwide.

KEYS Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 27.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KEYS' Zacks Rank

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Zillow Group, Inc. ZG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 25.81%. ZG delivered an earnings surprise of 37.41%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company is witnessing solid momentum in rental revenues, driven by growth in both multi and single-family listings, which is a positive factor.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



UI’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

