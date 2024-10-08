KEYS to Showcase Next-Gen Solutions in India: Will the Stock Gain?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is set to showcase a comprehensive suite of its cutting-edge solutions at the upcoming India Mobile Congress 2024, to be held next week at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, India. With a focus on accelerating network validation, these solutions are expected to help innovators quickly solve design, emulation and test challenges, ultimately enhancing 5G experiences.

How These Innovations Bouy KEYS?

One of the key highlights of Keysight's demonstration will be its state-of-the-art 6G Test Bed, which serves as a platform for testing and validating emerging 6G technologies. The solution is designed to accelerate research and development, facilitating efficient network design and performance optimization for next-generation wireless infrastructures. The solution is flexible and scalable enough to address a multitude of frequency bands, frequency bandwidths and waveform types. With advanced capabilities like ultra-low latency and artificial intelligence (AI) integration, attendees can expect a glimpse into the future of communication networks.



Additionally, Keysight will present its Open RAN (ORAN) design validation solution. This effort supports seamless interoperability across Open RAN networks, assisting operators and vendors in testing and optimizing network elements, and contributing to the establishment of a reliable and high-performance Open RAN infrastructure.



The event will also feature demonstrations of Keysight’s AI-driven Radio Access Networks and RIC testing solutions. It will also highlight innovative connectivity solutions in Non-Terrestrial Networks and Wi-Fi 7 scalability, along with the newly-introduced Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) test capabilities. With the latest advancements in Wi-Fi 7 and 5G, Keysight’s FWA can deliver similar levels of user experience as wired connections and, in cases of suboptimal infrastructure, may even surpass overall network performance.



In a bid to address the challenges of next-gen computing, Keysight will showcase Quantum Computing and FPGA-based architecture. This demonstration will highlight intuitive visualization techniques for complex quantum systems and runtime error suppression methods aimed at enhancing reliability and performance in quantum computing applications.



Keysight will also demonstrate its AI-Augmented Testing capabilities, which leverage advanced technologies such as generative AI modeling, visual verification and predictive analytics to streamline software testing. This demonstration will showcase the ways automated testing workflows can improve efficiency and accuracy, providing real-time insights into potential issues and ultimately elevating the quality of digital solutions.

Will KEYS Stock Benefit From the Showcase?

Keysight boasts of a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions ranging from Layer 1 to 7 enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. It has also experienced an increase in investments in digital health, IoT and advanced research.



Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market.



With the rapidly evolving mobile landscape, the company is at the forefront of innovation, providing critical tools and insights that empower the future of wireless communication. The company’s presence at India Mobile Congress 2024 underscores its commitment to helping the industry navigate the complexities of network optimization and validation.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s solutions in wireless communications, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 18.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.9%.



KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Workday Inc. WDAY sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions.

