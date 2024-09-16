KEYS Boosts Security Standard Tests for V2X Solution: Stock to Gain?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully testing and certifying Autotalks’ vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solution in its device security research lab, Riscure Security Solutions, under the Common Criteria certification program.



The testing approach involved a comprehensive evaluation of Autotalks’ SECTON/CRATON2 embedded V2X Hardware Security Module (HSM), designed to ensure secure communication between devices in a V2X ecosystem by integrating the secure element efficiently. The successful completion will likely ensure the highest security standards, marking the first time a V2X chipset with an embedded HSM receiving such certification.

KEYS-Autotalks’ Advance V2X Security

As V2X technology gains traction among vehicle manufacturers, road equipment providers and relevant regulatory bodies, it is crucial to ensure the security of this ecosystem. The V2X protection profile within the Common Criteria framework is expected to be one of the initial standards incorporated into the EU Cybersecurity Certification framework.



This development aligns with the EU Cyber Resilience Act and will likely impact a broad spectrum of software and connected devices sold within the EU, regardless of their origin. In order to comply, manufacturers must test their V2X solutions against advanced security standards.

Will KEYS Stock Benefit From the Success?

The automotive industry is rapidly developing new intelligent safety and convenience features, and security needs to keep pace with the rapid emergence of autonomous vehicles. This achievement highlights Keysight’s commitment to expanding its automotive solutions by combining its expertise in functional testing with cutting-edge security knowledge from Riscure Security Solutions.



The collaboration also underscores Keysight’s capability to deliver effective results in challenging environments, benefiting clients developing innovative solutions across various industries. Keysight and Autotalks are currently working to certify the latter’s third-generation TEKTON3/SECTON3 to further advance the field of automotive cybersecurity. These advancements are anticipated to generate incremental demands for Keysight’s services, leading to higher revenues.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 13% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive suite of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.