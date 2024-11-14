KEYS Aids Samsung in Validating FiRa 2.0 Test Cases: Stock to Gain?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that it has successfully assisted Samsung Electronics in validating FiRa 2.0 secure test cases on the Exynos Connect U100 chipset. The breakthrough was achieved using Keysight’s state-of-the-art Ultra-Wideband (UWB) test solution, specifically designed to meet the Physical Layer (PHY) conformance testing requirements of UWB devices.



UWB is an energy-efficient radio technology that is utilized in high-bandwidth communications due to its precise range across a broad spectrum. Even in densely populated environments where there can be interference from other signals, it delivers accurate measurements between objects or locations. This makes it ideal for a range of high-precision applications, such as indoor positioning systems and vehicle collision avoidance systems. As the use of UWB devices grows in these high-precision contexts, protecting them from physical layer vulnerabilities becomes crucial.



The FiRa 2.0 test specification was introduced to help safeguard UWB devices against potential physical layer attacks. By integrating secure test cases, the specification verifies the robustness of UWB devices, ensuring they can withstand such vulnerabilities and continue to perform reliably in demanding environments. This integration will likely enable Samsung to conduct fully automated secure-ranging tests on its Exynos Connect U100 chipset.

Key Features of KEYS’ UWB Test Solution

UWB has a wide array of potential use cases across mobility, industrial, retail and consumer applications. It enhances the radio frequency performance of UWB devices, ensuring optimal operation in real-world conditions. The solution also supports precise positioning through automated time-of-flight and angle-of-arrival tests, improving both accuracy and security. Additionally, it ensures conformity with FiRa 2.0's technical specifications, facilitating secure-ranging tests for improved device reliability and security.



With Keysight’s automated testing, RF validation can be completed more efficiently on the production line, boosting throughput and reducing time -to -market. Furthermore, the solution is future-proof, with support for the upcoming UWB standard (802.15.4ab), ensuring compatibility with next-generation UWB technology.

Will KEYS Stock Benefit From the Partnership?

Keysight is gaining from strong industry-wide growth. The company is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time to market. The growing proliferation of UWB devices is expected to be accretive to Keysight’s top line in the long run.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 21.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.1%.



KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. It supplies products to prestigious customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 14.83%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15.31%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a top supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for the fields of human resources and finance management. The company's cloud-based platform makes it simpler for businesses to offer analytical insights and decision support by integrating finance and human resources into a single system.



Ericsson ERIC carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 22.22%. A leading provider of telecom services, communication networks, and support solutions, Ericsson is also diversifying into the provision of ICT (information and communications technology) solutions.

