News & Insights

Stocks

Keymed Biosciences Expands Global Reach with CM336 Deal

November 17, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keymed Biosciences, Inc. (HK:2162) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Keymed Biosciences Inc. has entered an exclusive license agreement with Platina Medicines Ltd, granting them rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the bispecific antibody CM336 outside China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The deal includes an upfront payment of $16 million to Keymed and potential milestone payments up to $610 million, along with royalties on sales. This agreement aims to expand Keymed’s global presence and maximize the commercial potential of its technology.

For further insights into HK:2162 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.