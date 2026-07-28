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Keyence Q1 Net Income Rises

July 28, 2026 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Keyence Corporation (6861.T) reported first quarter net income to owners of parent was 139.1 billion yen, an increase of 51% from last year. Earnings per share was 573.69 yen compared to 379.82 yen. Operating income was 187.8 billion yen, an increase of 44.7% from previous year. Ordinary income was 196.8 billion yen, an increase of 49.6% from prior year.

For the three months ended June 20, 2026, net sales were 346.6 billion yen, up 32.8% from previous year.

Keyence shares are trading at 71,320.00 yen on Tokyo Stock Exchange, down 3.84% from its previous close.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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