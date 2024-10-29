Keyence Boosts Dividend Amid Strong Performance

Keyence (JP:6861) has released an update.

Keyence Corporation has announced an increase in its interim dividend to 175 yen per share, up from the previous forecast of 150 yen, reflecting strong business performance and financial stability. The revised year-end dividend forecast is set at 350 yen per share, showcasing the company’s commitment to maintaining a stable return for shareholders while securing internal reserves for future growth.

