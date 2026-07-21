KeyCorp Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $473 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $389 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KeyCorp reported adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $1.964 billion from $1.840 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $473 Mln. vs. $389 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.964 Bln vs. $1.840 Bln last year.

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