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KeyCorp Profit Rises In Q2

July 21, 2026 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $473 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $389 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KeyCorp reported adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $1.964 billion from $1.840 billion last year.

KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $473 Mln. vs. $389 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.964 Bln vs. $1.840 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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