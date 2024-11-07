KeyCorp downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi

Citi analyst Keith Horowitz downgraded KeyCorp (KEY) to Neutral from Buy with a $19 price target The firm cites valuation for the downgrade after the banks outperformed as the market prices in Republican victories in the Presidency and Senate. The post-Trump victory rally leaves Citi Neutral on KeyCorp.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KEY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.