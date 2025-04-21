Keybanc Upgrades Expand Energy (EXE)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Keybanc upgraded their outlook for Expand Energy (NasdaqGS:EXE) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.55% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expand Energy is $126.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.55% from its latest reported closing price of $106.47 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expand Energy. This is an increase of 213 owner(s) or 18.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXE is 0.54%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.89% to 277,580K shares. The put/call ratio of EXE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,106K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,203K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,375K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing an increase of 82.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 588.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,364K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,233K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 25.40% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 10,320K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,687K shares , representing a decrease of 22.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,937K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,871K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 35.29% over the last quarter.

