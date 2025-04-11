Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Casey's General Stores (CASY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Casey's General Stores (NasdaqGS:CASY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Casey's General Stores is $452.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $388.85 to a high of $509.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $438.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Casey's General Stores is 17,320MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey's General Stores. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.36%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 43,319K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,776K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 9.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,205K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,163K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 3.21% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 989K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 7.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Casey`s General Stores Background Information

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

