KeyBanc downgrades Verizon on limited room for EBITDA growth

October 24, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

KeyBanc last night downgraded Verizon (VZ) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target. The company’s Q3 results were below expectations and there is limited room for EBITDA acceleration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees likely declining free cash flow growth and says Verizon’s potential acquisition of Frontier Communications (FYBR) is a poor capital allocation decision and limits a bull case of share repurchases. KeyBanc will look for a pullback in the stock’s valuation or upside to expectations to become more constructive on the shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

