Keybanc Downgrades Verizon Communications (SNSE:VZ)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Verizon Communications (SNSE:VZ) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,052 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZ is 0.51%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 2,894,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119,744K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,972K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108,034K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,952K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 95,337K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 93,743K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,890K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 49.77% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 55,461K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.