Key Takeaways From Steel Dynamics Analyst Ratings

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Steel Dynamics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $136.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.79% from the previous average price target of $134.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Steel Dynamics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $129.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $134.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Underweight $120.00 $118.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $145.00 $150.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $135.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Steel Dynamics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Steel Dynamics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Steel Dynamics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steel Dynamics analyst ratings.

Discovering Steel Dynamics: A Closer Look

Steel Dynamics Inc operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 16 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company's segment includes steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, Aluminum Operations Segment, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the steel operations segment.

A Deep Dive into Steel Dynamics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Steel Dynamics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.84% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steel Dynamics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Steel Dynamics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STLD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Peer Perform Underperform Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for STLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.