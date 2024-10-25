Key Takeaways From Quad/Graphics Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.96, a high estimate of $8.50, and a low estimate of $7.60. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.25% increase from the previous average price target of $7.94.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Quad/Graphics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $7.60 $7.60 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $7.60 $7.60 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $8.50 $8.50 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $8.50 $8.50 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $7.60 $7.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quad/Graphics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Quad/Graphics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quad/Graphics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Quad/Graphics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Quad/Graphics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Quad/Graphics Better

Quad/Graphics Inc provides print and marketing services to help customers market their products, services, and contents. The company operates in the commercial segment of the printing industry. It operates through three divisions. The United States print and related services segment consists of the company's American operations. Besides the complete set of print and marketing solutions, this segment also manufactures ink. The international segment includes the company's printing business in Europe and Latin America. The corporate segment is engaged in the general and administrative activities as well as associated costs. The company almost generates all its revenue from the American domestic market.

Quad/Graphics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Quad/Graphics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.8% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quad/Graphics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quad/Graphics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.1, Quad/Graphics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for QUAD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2020 Buckingham Research Maintains Neutral Dec 2019 Buckingham Research Maintains Neutral Oct 2019 Buckingham Research Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for QUAD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.