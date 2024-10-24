Key Takeaways From PROG Holdings Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PROG Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.24% increase from the previous average price target of $45.67.

A clear picture of PROG Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bobby Griffin Raymond James Announces Outperform $48.00 - Kyle Joseph Jefferies Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $55.00 $46.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $55.00 $41.00

About PROG Holdings

PROG Holdings Inc is a financial technology holding company that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company has two reportable segments: (i) Progressive Leasing, an in-store, app-based, and e-commerce point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider; and (ii) Vive Financial (Vive), an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned through the progressive leasing segment.

PROG Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PROG Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.7%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROG Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROG Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, PROG Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

