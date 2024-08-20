Key Takeaways From Magnite Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 10.77%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $16.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Magnite's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Announces Buy $21.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $19.00 $17.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $15.00 $13.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Magnite. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Magnite's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Magnite's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Magnite Better

Magnite is one of the largest supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm was previously named The Rubicon Project (an online ad exchange) and became Magnite after merging with Telaria (an SSP focused mainly on streaming video providers) in 2020. The firm also purchased another of the leading SSPs within the CTV market, SpotX, in 2021 for $1.2 billion, cementing its long-term focus on grabbing market share in this area. The firm generates nearly 45% of its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, 35% from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Magnite's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Magnite's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Magnite's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

