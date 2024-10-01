Key Takeaways From Gritstone Bio Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.38, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $0.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.47% lower than the prior average price target of $4.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gritstone Bio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $0.50 $4.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gritstone Bio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gritstone Bio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gritstone Bio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gritstone Bio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Gritstone Bio: A Closer Look

Gritstone Bio Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing personalized cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. It is building a pipeline of Immunotherapies product candidates for patients with solid tumors, which includes GRANITE, SLATE, and CORAL, among others.

Financial Insights: Gritstone Bio

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gritstone Bio faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -85.75% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -41045.61%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -129.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gritstone Bio's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, Gritstone Bio faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

