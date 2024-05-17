Key Takeaways From Revolve Gr Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 8 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Revolve Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.82, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.49% from the previous average price target of $17.72.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Revolve Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $21.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $15.00 $13.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $26.00 $21.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $15.00 $13.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $23.00 $19.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $20.00 $17.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $16.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $13.00 $12.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $17.00 $15.00 Edward Yruma Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.50 $21.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Neutral $17.00 $12.00 Rick Paterson Raymond James Announces Outperform $21.00 - Anna Andreeva Needham Raises Buy $23.00 $16.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Revolve Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Revolve Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Revolve Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Revolve Gr: A Closer Look

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Revolve Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Revolve Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Revolve Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

