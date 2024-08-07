Key Takeaways From CryoPort Analyst Ratings

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.25, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 44.59% from the previous average price target of $18.50.

The perception of CryoPort by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $7.00 $17.00 Matthew Stanton Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $20.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $11.00 $18.00 Yuan Zhi B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $19.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CryoPort. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CryoPort compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CryoPort's stock.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CryoPort's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CryoPort: A Closer Look

CryoPort Inc is a leader serving the life sciences industry as a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Understanding the Numbers: CryoPort's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, CryoPort faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.09% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -38.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CryoPort's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

