Key Takeaways From Broadridge Financial Soln Analyst Ratings

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $223.5, a high estimate of $246.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This current average has increased by 2.05% from the previous average price target of $219.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Broadridge Financial Soln. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Puneet Jain JP Morgan Raises Neutral $224.00 $213.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $246.00 $239.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $239.00 $239.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $185.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Broadridge Financial Soln. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Broadridge Financial Soln compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Broadridge Financial Soln's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Broadridge Financial Soln's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Broadridge Financial Soln: A Closer Look

Broadridge Financial Solutions, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions, or ICS, and global technology and operations, or GTO.

Broadridge Financial Soln: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Broadridge Financial Soln's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Broadridge Financial Soln's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadridge Financial Soln's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadridge Financial Soln's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, Broadridge Financial Soln faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

