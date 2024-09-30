Key Takeaways From BioLife Solns Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.00, the current average has increased by 22.83%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of BioLife Solns's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $29.00 - Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00 Carl Byrnes Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00 Steven Mah TD Cowen Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BioLife Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioLife Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BioLife Solns's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BioLife Solns's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BioLife Solns

BioLife Solutions Inc is active in the healthcare segment. The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues, and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud, hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs.

BioLife Solns: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, BioLife Solns faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.11% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioLife Solns's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioLife Solns's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioLife Solns's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, BioLife Solns adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BLFS

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight May 2021 Benchmark Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2021 Benchmark Upgrades Hold Buy

