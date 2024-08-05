Key Takeaways From Axalta Coating Sys Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Axalta Coating Sys, revealing an average target of $41.71, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 4.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $39.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Axalta Coating Sys among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $40.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $42.00 $40.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Axalta Coating Sys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Axalta Coating Sys's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Axalta Coating Sys Better

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Axalta Coating Sys: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Axalta Coating Sys's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Axalta Coating Sys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axalta Coating Sys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, Axalta Coating Sys faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

