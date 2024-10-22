Key Takeaways From Array Technologies Analyst Ratings

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.17, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 28.33%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Array Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $10.00 $14.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $11.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $11.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $12.00 $17.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $23.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $18.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $11.50 $16.50 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $14.00 $21.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $16.00 $24.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $15.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $8.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Array Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Array Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Array Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Array Technologies

Array Technologies Inc manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in the United States, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Rest of the World with the United States deriving the majority of the revenue.

Key Indicators: Array Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Array Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -49.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Array Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Array Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Array Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.4, Array Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

