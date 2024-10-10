Key Takeaways From Applied Digital Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 4 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Applied Digital, presenting an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.38% increase from the previous average price target of $9.40.

The perception of Applied Digital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Brown Lake Street Raises Buy $11.00 $7.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $12.00 $10.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Applied Digital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Digital's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 98.29% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Digital's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -147.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Digital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -52.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

