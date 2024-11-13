Key Petroleum Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Key Petroleum Limited (AU:KEY) has released an update.

Key Petroleum Limited has announced that Wanyan Liu is no longer a substantial holder in the company, as of November 8, 2024. This change involved 246,562,154 fully paid ordinary shares, indicating a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure. Investors should note these developments as they may impact the company’s market dynamics.

