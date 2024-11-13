Key Petroleum Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Key Petroleum Limited (AU:KEY) has released an update.
Key Petroleum Limited has announced that Wanyan Liu is no longer a substantial holder in the company, as of November 8, 2024. This change involved 246,562,154 fully paid ordinary shares, indicating a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure. Investors should note these developments as they may impact the company’s market dynamics.
For further insights into AU:KEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Don’t Bet on a Losing Horse,’ Says Top Investor About Lucid Stock
- Will Plug Power Stock Rebound to $5? Here’s What BTIG Expects
- ‘Get Ready for the Next Leg Up,’ Says Piper Sandler About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.