News & Insights

Stocks

Kewpie’s Strategic Plan Targets Growth and Efficiency

November 25, 2024 — 03:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kewpie Corporation (JP:2809) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kewpie Corporation has unveiled a Medium-Term Business Plan titled ‘Change & Challenge,’ which aims to enhance management efficiency in mature markets and boost investment in growth areas from 2025 to 2028. The plan focuses on domestic business reform, global expansion, and creating social and economic value through contributions to food culture and health.

For further insights into JP:2809 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.