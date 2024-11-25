Kewpie’s Strategic Plan Targets Growth and Efficiency

Kewpie Corporation (JP:2809) has released an update.

Kewpie Corporation has unveiled a Medium-Term Business Plan titled ‘Change & Challenge,’ which aims to enhance management efficiency in mature markets and boost investment in growth areas from 2025 to 2028. The plan focuses on domestic business reform, global expansion, and creating social and economic value through contributions to food culture and health.

