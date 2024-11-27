Kevin Das Boosts Stake in Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Kevin Das has emerged as a substantial holder in Castillo Copper Ltd., acquiring a 5.56% voting power through 80,833,333 ordinary fully paid shares. The acquisition was made via Adamantium Corporate Pty Ltd, under the Das Family Trust, for a total consideration of $404,166.66. This development could influence market perceptions of Castillo Copper’s stock, as it highlights significant investment interest from a key stakeholder.
For further insights into AU:CCZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.