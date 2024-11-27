News & Insights

Stocks

Kevin Das Boosts Stake in Castillo Copper

November 27, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kevin Das has emerged as a substantial holder in Castillo Copper Ltd., acquiring a 5.56% voting power through 80,833,333 ordinary fully paid shares. The acquisition was made via Adamantium Corporate Pty Ltd, under the Das Family Trust, for a total consideration of $404,166.66. This development could influence market perceptions of Castillo Copper’s stock, as it highlights significant investment interest from a key stakeholder.

For further insights into AU:CCZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.