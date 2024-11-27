Kevin Das Boosts Stake in Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Kevin Das has emerged as a substantial holder in Castillo Copper Ltd., acquiring a 5.56% voting power through 80,833,333 ordinary fully paid shares. The acquisition was made via Adamantium Corporate Pty Ltd, under the Das Family Trust, for a total consideration of $404,166.66. This development could influence market perceptions of Castillo Copper’s stock, as it highlights significant investment interest from a key stakeholder.

