News & Insights

Stocks

Keurig Dr Pepper to report ‘solid’ Q3, says RBC Capital

October 22, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital keeps an Outperform rating and $41 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) ahead of its Q3 results. The firm expects the company to post a “solid” quarter with sequential organic growth improvement driven by outperformance in coffee and slight pressure on U.S. Refreshment Beverages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that tracked channel data shows notable improvement in Keurig Dr Pepper coffee pod volumes and generally stable beverage trends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KDP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KDP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.