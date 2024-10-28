News & Insights

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Board Reshuffle and Appointment

October 28, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Keurig Dr Pepper ( (KDP) ).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. experienced a Board reshuffle as Lubomira Rochet resigned and Frank Engelen, a key figure from JAB Holding Company, was appointed as her replacement. Engelen, serving until the 2025 stockholders’ meeting, aligns with the Board’s vision and will participate in standard non-employee director compensation plans, ensuring smooth governance and strategic continuity.

