Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Board Reshuffle and Appointment

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. experienced a Board reshuffle as Lubomira Rochet resigned and Frank Engelen, a key figure from JAB Holding Company, was appointed as her replacement. Engelen, serving until the 2025 stockholders’ meeting, aligns with the Board’s vision and will participate in standard non-employee director compensation plans, ensuring smooth governance and strategic continuity.

