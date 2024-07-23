Kerry Stevenson: Ready to Invest After Cashing Out (Gold, Biotech and More)

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Kerry Stevenson, host of Making Money Matter, explained why she sold all but three stocks in her portfolio late last year, and what she's doing with her money now.

"I actually cashed in the whole portfolio aside from one coal stock ... and two gold stocks," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium. "I've been sitting in cash up until about two and a half weeks ago, when I've come back in with quite big licks on four stocks, and I've still got some cash where I'm looking at some of the small caps."

One gold stock Stevenson is "very happy" with is Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF), formerly Gascoyne Resources, which she said has undergone a turnaround since Managing Director Simon Lawson took the helm.

She's also looking outside the resource sector at biotech — Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) is a stock she likes in that sector. It's developing novel neuroprotective therapeutics to reduce brain damage for people who have had strokes.

Stevenson also discussed trends in Australia's resource sector and why investor education is so important to her.

"If you're not investing your money, you're going backwards. Because inflation is here to stay, and no matter which way you look at it, if you're not trying to get ahead of the inflationary curve, you're going backwards," she said.

Watch the interview above for more from Stevenson on what she's doing with her money.

You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.

