Kerry Group Plans Sale of Dairy Division to Co-Op

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Kerry Group plc is set to engage in a major transaction by selling its Kerry Dairy Ireland division to Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited, a substantial shareholder. This move, classified as a related party transaction, requires approval from Kerry’s independent shareholders, with a meeting scheduled for December 19, 2024. Investors keen on the implications for Kerry’s stock will be watching closely as this deal progresses.
For further insights into GB:KYGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.