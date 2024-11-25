Kerry Group Plans Sale of Dairy Division to Co-Op

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group plc is set to engage in a major transaction by selling its Kerry Dairy Ireland division to Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited, a substantial shareholder. This move, classified as a related party transaction, requires approval from Kerry’s independent shareholders, with a meeting scheduled for December 19, 2024. Investors keen on the implications for Kerry’s stock will be watching closely as this deal progresses.

