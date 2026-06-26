Keros Appoints Anne Prener To Board Of Directors

(RTTNews) - Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday the appointment of Anne Prener to its Board of Directors, effective from July 1, 2026.

Prener currently serves as a Senior Innovation Advisor at the University of Copenhagen and as a non-executive director on the board of XSpray Pharma.

Previously, she held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Imbria Pharmaceuticals Inc. from July 2020 to September 2024. She also served as CEO of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN), and Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd.

Earlier in her career, Prener held several positions at Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), most recently as Senior Vice President, Hemophilia R&D Portfolio. She has also served as a board member at Galecto, Inc. (GLTO), Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY), and Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO).

KROS closed Thursday's trade at $10.41, down 4.76%.

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