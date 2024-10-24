News & Insights

Kermode Resources Unveils New Shares for Services Agreement

October 24, 2024 — 04:09 pm EDT

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has announced a new Shares for Services agreement with 802213 Alberta Ltd., aimed at covering costs related to mineral exploration activities. This agreement allows Kermode to issue common shares as compensation, with a cap of $100,000 per month or $1.2 million for the full term, ensuring that the consultant’s undiluted share position does not exceed 10% of the company’s total shares.

