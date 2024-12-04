Kermode Resources Retracts Non-Compliant Disclosures

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.
Kermode Resources has retracted previous disclosures for several of its projects after a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission found them non-compliant with NI 43-101 standards. The company advises the public not to rely on past information regarding the Rye Patch, Tonya, Slesse Creek, and Vigh Graphite projects. These retractions highlight the importance of accurate reporting in the mining sector.
