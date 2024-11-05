News & Insights

Stocks

Kermode Resources Issues Shares for Services

November 05, 2024 — 05:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources has issued 250,000 shares to Malaspina Consultants Inc. as part of a shares-for-services agreement with its CFO, valued at $2,500, with each share priced at $0.01. These shares are subject to a four-month holding period, underscoring Kermode’s strategic financial maneuvers in the mining exploration sector.

For further insights into TSE:KLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.