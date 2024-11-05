Kermode Resources Issues Shares for Services

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources has issued 250,000 shares to Malaspina Consultants Inc. as part of a shares-for-services agreement with its CFO, valued at $2,500, with each share priced at $0.01. These shares are subject to a four-month holding period, underscoring Kermode’s strategic financial maneuvers in the mining exploration sector.

