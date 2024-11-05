Kermode Resources Issues Shares for Services

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.
Kermode Resources has issued 250,000 shares to Malaspina Consultants Inc. as part of a shares-for-services agreement with its CFO, valued at $2,500, with each share priced at $0.01. These shares are subject to a four-month holding period, underscoring Kermode’s strategic financial maneuvers in the mining exploration sector.
For further insights into TSE:KLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- No Resolution Between Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Nielsen
- Ford (NYSE:F) Enters Mustang Mach-E in Road Rally
- Concerns Growing Over Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Battlemage Line
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.