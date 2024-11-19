Keppel REIT Issues A$50M Green Notes in 2027 Programme

Keppel REIT (SG:K71U) has released an update.

Keppel REIT has successfully issued A$50 million in floating rate green notes due in 2027 as part of its multicurrency debt issuance programme. This move, managed by DBS Bank Ltd., signifies Keppel REIT’s commitment to sustainable financing and could appeal to investors looking for green investment opportunities. The issuance aligns with the growing trend towards environmentally responsible financial instruments in the market.

