News & Insights

Stocks
KREVF

Keppel REIT Issues A$50M Green Notes in 2027 Programme

November 19, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keppel REIT (SG:K71U) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Keppel REIT has successfully issued A$50 million in floating rate green notes due in 2027 as part of its multicurrency debt issuance programme. This move, managed by DBS Bank Ltd., signifies Keppel REIT’s commitment to sustainable financing and could appeal to investors looking for green investment opportunities. The issuance aligns with the growing trend towards environmentally responsible financial instruments in the market.

For further insights into SG:K71U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KREVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.