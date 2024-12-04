Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT Secures Key Loan Facility

Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT (SG:CMOU) has released an update.

Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT has secured a US$50 million term loan facility with specific conditions linked to changes in management or ownership. If these conditions trigger, it could lead to a mandatory prepayment and potentially affect other borrowings amounting to approximately US$790 million. Currently, no conditions have been breached, ensuring stability in their financial operations.

