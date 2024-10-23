News & Insights

Stocks

Keppel Corporation’s Income Growth and Expansion Plans

October 23, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Keppel Corporation Limited reported a 14% increase in recurring income for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performance in asset management and operating income. The company is also working to double its data center capacity to 1.2 GW while achieving significant asset monetization. Keppel’s strategic focus remains on asset-light, capital-efficient growth, with a notable reduction in total assets since 2021.

For further insights into SG:BN4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.