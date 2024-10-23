Keppel Corporation’s Income Growth and Expansion Plans

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Keppel Corporation Limited reported a 14% increase in recurring income for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performance in asset management and operating income. The company is also working to double its data center capacity to 1.2 GW while achieving significant asset monetization. Keppel’s strategic focus remains on asset-light, capital-efficient growth, with a notable reduction in total assets since 2021.

