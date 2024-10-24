Keppel Corporation’s 2024 Transformation Gains Momentum

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Keppel Corporation has made notable strides in its transformation to an asset-light, global asset manager, with a 14% year-on-year increase in recurring income for the first nine months of 2024. The company achieved S$730 million in divestments, contributing to a total of S$6.1 billion since 2020, and saw a significant rise in asset management fees by 68% year-on-year. Keppel continues to attract strong investor interest in its new funds, aiming to close several by the end of the year.

For further insights into SG:BN4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.