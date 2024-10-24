News & Insights

Keppel Corporation’s 2024 Transformation Gains Momentum

October 24, 2024 — 11:43 am EDT

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Keppel Corporation has made notable strides in its transformation to an asset-light, global asset manager, with a 14% year-on-year increase in recurring income for the first nine months of 2024. The company achieved S$730 million in divestments, contributing to a total of S$6.1 billion since 2020, and saw a significant rise in asset management fees by 68% year-on-year. Keppel continues to attract strong investor interest in its new funds, aiming to close several by the end of the year.

