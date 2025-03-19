Kenvue Opens New Global Headquarters In Summit, New Jersey

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has officially inaugurated its 290,000 sq. ft. global headquarters in Summit, New Jersey, marking a significant move from its previous location in Skillman. This expansion follows the 100,000 sq. ft. Science and Innovation Lab construction launch last year.

The LEED Gold-certified headquarters consolidates teams from seven U.S. locations, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Key features of the new headquarters include the Insights Lab, a high-tech space designed for product development and testing, and the Virtual Experience Room, which provides a 270-degree digital retail environment for real-time feedback on in-store execution.

The Sensory Lab enables rapid prototyping and consumer testing, ensuring products align with evolving consumer needs, while the Design Lab serves as a hub for advanced 3D and 2D modeling. Additionally, The Company Store offers a unique retail experience, transforming employees into brand ambassadors by immersing them in Kenvue's products.

Kenvue's move strengthens access to top talent in life sciences, technology, data, and marketing. Joined by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Summit Mayor Elizabeth Fagan, MD, and other officials, CEO Thibaut Mongon emphasized Kenvue's commitment to innovation and consumer health.

Murphy welcomed Kenvue, highlighting New Jersey's growing role as a hub for world-class companies driving scientific and technological advancements. Fagan praised the move as a milestone for Summit, enhancing the city's reputation in consumer health innovation. U.S. Rep. Tom Kean noted the economic and societal benefits of Kenvue's research-driven approach.

With a science-driven and digital-first strategy, Kenvue aims to redefine consumer health, leveraging advanced technology and sustainable design to enhance iconic brands like Neutrogena, Listerine, Tylenol, and Aveeno.

