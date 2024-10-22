Kennedy-Wilson Elects New Independent Directors

Kennedy-Wilson ( (KW) ) has shared an update.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has elected Ms. Nadine I. Watt and Mr. Michael Eisner as independent directors, with terms expiring in 2027 and 2026 respectively. Ms. Watt, CEO of Watt Companies, brings her experience in real estate development, while Mr. Eisner, managing partner of Eisner, LLP, adds legal expertise. Both will receive an annual retainer and restricted stock units as part of their compensation package.

