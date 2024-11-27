News & Insights

Stocks

Kenedix Secures Green and Social Loan Financing

November 27, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (JP:8972) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation has announced its decision to secure debt financing amounting to 1,600 million yen through green and social loans from Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Trust & Banking. This financing aligns with the company’s sustainability finance framework, receiving high environmental evaluation and certification ratings. The proceeds will be used for repayment purposes, showcasing Kenedix’s commitment to sustainable financial practices.

For further insights into JP:8972 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.