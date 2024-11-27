Kenedix Secures Green and Social Loan Financing

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (JP:8972) has released an update.

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation has announced its decision to secure debt financing amounting to 1,600 million yen through green and social loans from Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Trust & Banking. This financing aligns with the company’s sustainability finance framework, receiving high environmental evaluation and certification ratings. The proceeds will be used for repayment purposes, showcasing Kenedix’s commitment to sustainable financial practices.

