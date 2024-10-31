Kenedix Boosts Portfolio with New Ashikaga Acquisition

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (JP:8972) has released an update.

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation has successfully completed the construction and acquisition of a new restaurant building in Ashico Town Ashikaga. This expansion is expected to increase the net operating income by approximately 14 million yen, enhancing the asset value of Kenedix’s real estate portfolio.

