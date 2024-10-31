News & Insights

Stocks

Kenedix Boosts Portfolio with New Ashikaga Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (JP:8972) has released an update.

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation has successfully completed the construction and acquisition of a new restaurant building in Ashico Town Ashikaga. This expansion is expected to increase the net operating income by approximately 14 million yen, enhancing the asset value of Kenedix’s real estate portfolio.

For further insights into JP:8972 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.