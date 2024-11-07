News & Insights

Stocks

Kelt Exploration Reports Decline in Financial Performance

November 07, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has released an update.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, with notable decreases in petroleum and natural gas sales and net income. Despite these challenges, the company saw an increase in total assets and shareholders’ equity, reflecting its ongoing investments.

For further insights into TSE:KEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KELTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.