Kelt Exploration Reports Decline in Financial Performance

Kelt Exploration Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, with notable decreases in petroleum and natural gas sales and net income. Despite these challenges, the company saw an increase in total assets and shareholders’ equity, reflecting its ongoing investments.

