Kelsian Group Wins $100M Bus Contract Renewal

November 19, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has secured a new ten-year contract through its subsidiary Swan Transit to operate bus services in the Bunbury and Busselton regions of Western Australia, ensuring approximately $100 million in revenue. This victory follows a competitive tender process and highlights Kelsian’s strong market position in public transport. The renewal underscores Kelsian’s commitment to operational excellence and predictable revenue streams.

