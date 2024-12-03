Kelly Services announces $50M share repurchase authorization

Kelly announced that on November 26, 2024, the Company’s board of directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing it to purchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of its Class A common stock. The authorization expires on December 2, 2026.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KELYA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.