Keihanshin Building Co. Plans Share Repurchase and Retirement

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to enhance its capital efficiency by repurchasing up to 400,000 of its common shares, valued at 700 million yen, and subsequently retiring these shares. The share repurchase will occur through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction system from November 1 to December 27, 2024.

