Keihanshin Building Co. Completes Share Repurchase

November 19, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. (JP:8818) has released an update.

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the repurchase of 400,000 of its own shares for approximately 625.2 million yen, as part of a strategy to improve capital efficiency. This repurchase, conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction system, marks the conclusion of a buyback plan initially set by the company’s board in October 2024. The move is intended to offer a flexible capital policy amid changing business environments.

