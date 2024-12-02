News & Insights

Stocks

KEFI Gold and Copper’s Strategic Capital Raise for Expansion

December 02, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

KEFI Minerals (GB:KEFI) has released an update.

KEFI Gold and Copper is raising up to £10.6 million to fund its Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia, with a full project launch anticipated in early 2025. The capital raise includes a mix of firm placing, conditional placing, and a retail offer to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and facilitate further exploration licenses. This strategic move aims to secure KEFI’s financial footing and propel its major works at the Tulu Kapi site.

